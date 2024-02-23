President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to serve in agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday for Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC).

“Abraham Oshadami — Executive Commissioner, Technical Services

“Rimini Makama — Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management

“Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi — President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute For Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT);

“Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services

“Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration

“Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

For Galaxy Backbone; “Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju — Managing Director/CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

“ Mohammed Sani Ibrahim — Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

“Olusegun Olulade — Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing

“Olumbe Akinkugbe — Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

“With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation,” he said .