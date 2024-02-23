Gunmen have killed a police inspector along the Eliozu axis of the East-West Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

In swift response, policemen who were on a stop-and-search duty with the slain officer opened fire on the assailants, killing one while others escaped.

The police public relations officer Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement she issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the command had launched an investigation into the attack.

She said, “We are deeply saddened to announce a heinous incident which occurred on 21st February, 2024, involving an attack on policemen attached to ‘Operation Sting’ of the Rivers State Police Command.

“At approximately 2145hrs, while conducting routine stop-and-search at Eliozu flyover, the officers were ambushed by unidentified hoodlums operating in a carton-colored Sienna bus, with fully tinted glasses. The registration number of the vehicle remains unknown at this time.

“The assailants, drove in from the Rumuodumaya axis, opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one Inspector who valiantly gave his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded with bravery, engaging the attackers and managing to neutralize one of them with mask on his face, while the others managed to escape, potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.

“The command has launched a thorough investigation into this despicable act and has already identified the group responsible.

“Rest assured, we will relentlessly pursue these criminals and bring them to justice. No amount of intimidation will hinder our officers’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.

“It is important to emphasise that such acts of aggression against security forces detrimentally impact the safety and security of our entire society. The Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its duty to maintain peace and protect the well-being of the populace,” she said.