President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, the appointees are Gbenga Alade as Managing Director/CEO of AMCON; Aminu Ismail — Executive Director; Adeshola Lamidi — Executive Director, and Lucky Adaghe — Executive Director.

“The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent.

“And in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy,” the statement said.