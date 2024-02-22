Arrangements have been concluded by the Management of Havilla University to unveil an academic complex named after President Bola Tinubu’s daughter, Dr. Mrs. Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo located at Nde, Ikom LGA of Cross River State.

The Management of the private university also intended to use the opportunity to inaugurate members of the institution’s Governing Council for the smooth operation of the University.

Founder of the University and former House of Representatives member, who represented Ikom/Boki federal constituency of Cross River State, Hon. Jones Tangban, disclosed this in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP on Wednesday.

The former lawmaker stated that the University, which was established in 2021, was a way of contributing his quota towards the development of education sector in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by the Pro-Chancellor of Havilla University, Chief Dr. Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, dated February 17, 2024, lauded members of institution’s Governing Council for the support given her upon assumption of office as Pro-chancellor.

The pro-chancellor stated that the ceremony was going to provide an opportunity for the Management of the institution alongside the Governing Council to unveil the academic complex named after her.

“I will also unveil the Chief Dr. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo complex on the same day,” she said, urging council members to make themselves available for the ceremony.

“In order to fulfil the directives of National University Commission, I am pleased to inform you and the university management that Saturday, March 9, 2024, has been approved by me for inauguration of Governing Council.

“Thank you for the honour to lead the Governing Council of Havilla University and the naming of academic complex after me,” she added.