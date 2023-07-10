Tinubu Arrives Abuja From Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja on Monday evening, after a two-day official visit to Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, where he attended 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 6:30pm aboard the NAF 001 Boeing 737 jet.

While in Bissau, the President was unanimously named the new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.