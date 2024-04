President Bola Tinubu yesterday arrived in Lagos State to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which signifies the end of Ramadan.

The president’s aircraft touched down at 4.30 pm at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja.

Tinubu was received by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some of his cabinet members.

He is expected to return to Abuja after the Eid-el-fitri holidays. (NAN)