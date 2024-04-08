Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Women of Rubies, Esther Ijewere, has been honoured by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), for her impactful contributions to women’s empowerment and social justice advocacy over the past decade.

MIPAD is a global civil society initiative that identifies, mentors, and celebrates the most influential people of African descent worldwide. The organization aims to foster inclusion and diversity while promoting global awareness of the contributions made by people of African descent in all spheres of society.

Esther Ijewere was honoured in the Class of 2024, as among MIPAD’s Global Top 100 Under 40 Edition, for empowering women worldwide.

Expressing her gratitude, Ijewere, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, remarked, “This recognition is a testament to divine timing and the unwavering support of the Women of Rubies Community. I am deeply honored to be acknowledged by MIPAD and the United Nations.”

Ijewere, who is also an activist, emphasized the importance of perseverance and determination in achieving one’s goals, urging others to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Through her influential platform, Women of Rubies, Esther continues to inspire positive changes across the globe. Women of Rubies is a dynamic online community dedicated to celebrating and empowering women from diverse backgrounds. Through impactful initiatives, thought-provoking content, and advocacy campaigns, Women of Rubies amplifies the voices of women and champions gender equality and social justice.