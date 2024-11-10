President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the upcoming Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which is set to address pressing issues in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

President Tinubu was received on arrival by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.

The summit, slated to begin on Monday, November 11, 2024, is being hosted at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It builds on the groundwork laid during last year’s summit in Riyadh, aiming to foster dialogue and cooperation among Arab and Islamic nations.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, he disclosed that President Tinubu is expected to deliver a strong appeal for peace in the region. Nigeria will advocate for an immediate ceasefire and a renewed push for a two-state solution as a means to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

The Nigerian delegation’s position highlights the country’s stance on the need for urgent diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities and bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict, emphasising humanitarian concerns and regional stability.