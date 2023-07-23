Tinubu, Atiku Allege Plot To Compromise Judiciary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday rekindled their media tirade over allegations by the former vice president that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was planning to compromise Nigeria’s democracy by cowing the judiciary into delivering judgement in favour of the governing in the ongoing case at the presidential election petitions court.

Casting the first stone, Atiku warned against an alleged recent threat from the governing party aimed at intimidating the judiciary from serving the duty of justice.

But President Tinubu fired back at the PDP candidate, saying he is yet to recover from the shock of defeat, even as he noted that the bid by Atiku and the opposition to blackmail the judiciary will fail.

Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are currently challenging the February 25 presidential poll that produced Tinubu as president.

The parties in the recent presidential election dispute have made their presentations to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which is expected to deliver judgement in the coming weeks.

However, in their final defence statement to the court, Tinubu’s legal team led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said, “Any other interpretation different from this will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”