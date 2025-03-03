President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 83rd birthday.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, shared in the joy of this special occasion with Pastor Adeboye’s family, particularly his wife, Pastor Foluke, spiritual leaders and members of the RCCG, the body of Christ, and the cleric.

Tinubu acknowledged the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman whose teachings for more than five decades continue to shape and change lives across generations in the country and beyond.

The President extolled Pastor Adeboye’s humility and wisdom, and commends his contributions, even beyond the pulpit to healthcare and education in Nigeria.

He prayed that God Almighty will continue to keep his servant, Daddy G.O. as Pastor Adeboye is fondly called, in good health and strength as he carries on his stewardship in the Lord’s vineyard.