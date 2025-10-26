President Bola Tinubu has commissioned some newly completed landmark projects at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as part of activities marking the institution’s 40th convocation ceremonies.

The projects included the Faculty of Social Sciences Building, a block of four lecture halls for the Faculties of Social Sciences and Management Sciences, the department of English Drama Studio in the Faculty of Arts, the renovated blocks 1–10, the renovated department of Geography and Environmental Management building, the remodelled UNILORIN Innovation Hub, and the Technical Entrepreneurship Centre road.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji, said the newly commissioned projects underscored the essence of a true University system dedicated to the service of humanity.

He charged the University authorities to ensure proper maintenance and monitoring of the facilities, emphasising that his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda remained committed to advancing education and infrastructural development across Nigeria.

He said: “These projects symbolise the spirit of progress and innovation we envision for our nation. I urge Nigerians to believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda and support efforts to move the country from grass to grace.”

Tinubu also commended the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) and his management team for their dedication to transforming the university and aligning its vision with national development goals.

Also speaking, the chancellor of the university and Emir of Katsina, Alh. Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, who was represented by the Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Idah, lauded UNILORIN’s commitment to academic excellence and a conducive learning environment.

He described the commissioned projects as “worthwhile initiatives” that would enhance teaching, learning, and research, adding that the University’s focus on skill development will prepare students for life beyond the classroom.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor, Prof. Egbewole expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for honouring the institution’s invitation and supporting its infrastructural growth.

“We remain committed to continuous improvement and will ensure the university grows stronger and better each day,” he assured.