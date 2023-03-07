A few days to the March 11, 2023 polls in the states, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has urged voters in Abia State to trust him with their mandate.

In a message he sent to the voters yesterday, Emenike said the time had come for Abia people to elect a trustworthy person to preside over the affairs of the state, promising that his word is his bond.

“If I reach an agreement with you, that agreement is binding on me. I have never reneged on agreements,” he said.

The governorship hopeful reminded Abians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has been in power for over two decades in the state has “used lies and deceit to underdeveloped Abia.

“You have tried the same tendency for 24 years. It’s time to try another,” he said, adding that his candidacy offers Abia a new hope and belief that things can move forward,” he said.

According to him, having “failed woefully to keep their promises” to Abians, the PDP has no moral right to make any promises this time around and expect to be believed.

“This is the time to shake off those holding Abia down. If you continue to vote for those holding you down, then you are the one holding yourself down,” Emenike said.

He also warned Abia against voting for those known to have collaborated with bad leaders to loot Abia resources and subject the state to stunted growth but have now turned around to ask for a mandate to continue the rot.

Emenike, who is a development economist with vast local and international experience, assured Abia people that his manifesto is a social contract he has entered with them and which he would keep to the letter.

He noted that the 23 deliverables outlined in his manifesto would be implemented in the shortest period of time after his inauguration to assure the people that he meant business in his promise to pull Abia into the path of accelerated development.

Emenike specially appealed to youths of Abia to look well before they cast their votes, noting that he has big plans that would guarantee them a secured future of meaningful job opportunities and talent development.

The APC governorship flag bearer stated that over 70 percent of the action plan in his manifesto were geared towards uplifting Abia youths and making life worth living for them.

He assured the people that God has already ordained that there would be a change in Abia this year, adding that the change would be realised through his rescue and development of the Abia (RADA) movement.

“Let us join hands to make a new Abia of our dreams possible. This election year 2023 is our big chance,” he said.