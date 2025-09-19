President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on her election as the Vice-President of the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa.

ACI is the global trade representative of the world’s airports with the mandate to develop standards, policies, and best practices for airports.

The ratification of the Managing Director’s election took place during the 34th ACI Africa General Assembly, held in Lusaka, Zambia, from September 13, 2025.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted the sustained efforts and commitment of the FAAN management to making air transport in Nigeria safe, efficient, and reflective of the highest standards, which has attracted global recognition and commendations.

Tinubu acknowledged Kuku’s leadership and foresight, which earned her a position as Regional Advisor for Africa before she became a permanent member of the ACI World Governing Board.

ACI, which was founded in 1991 has more than 2,000 airports in more than 170 countries and territories under the supervision of the Governing Board.