The troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) raided the hideout of suspected criminal elements at Layin Sabon Kasuwa in Mangu local government area, arresting suspected peddlers of illicit drugs and substances in Plateau state.

OPEP in a statement in Jos by its Media and Information Officer, Major Samson Zhakom, said during the operation, troops arrested 25 suspected drug peddlers in possession of various substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and other illicit drugs and substances.

According to Zhakom, the arrested suspects and recovered items were in custody to be handed over to relevant agencies for possible prosecution.

Zhakom maintained that troops of 3 Division/JTF OPEP will continue to address identified crimes that drives violent activities in the Joint Operation Area (JOA) in partnership with relevant agencies to tackle such social vices and prosecute offenders.