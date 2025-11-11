President Bola Tinubu has endorsed closer collaboration between regional development commissions and state governments to tackle insecurity and improve infrastructure across the country.

This followed a strategic meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, where the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, led chairmen and managing directors of the seven regional development commissions to brief the President on their achievements, challenges, and future plans.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Momoh said the President expressed strong support for a coordinated partnership model that would align federal and state interventions for maximum impact.

“We briefed Mr President on our progress and challenges,” Momoh said. “He gave us his attention, which we appreciate, and we remain hopeful that collaboration will soon deliver improved, tangible results across regions.”

The minister explained that the commissions would work hand-in-hand with governors to address insecurity and advance major infrastructure projects within their regions, noting that this approach would prevent duplication of efforts and promote sustainable development.

“They will collaborate directly with state governments to address insecurity locally. Supporting existing structures falls within their mandate, ensuring federal interventions complement state efforts to protect citizens and improve regional stability,” Momoh added.

He identified poor road networks as a longstanding national concern, expressing optimism that the partnership would strengthen maintenance and rehabilitation efforts nationwide.

“If state governments maintain roads consistently and development commissions assist in rehabilitation, the long-standing issues with bad roads will be reduced, opening communities for business, social services, and secure transportation,” he stated.

Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, described the regional commissions as the administration’s “surest tool” for addressing Nigeria’s development challenges in areas such as education, energy, agriculture, and water resources.

“These seven development commissions are central to overcoming the nation’s development obstacles,” Ahmadu said. “They are strategically positioned to implement renewable energy, agriculture, water, and infrastructure projects that bring tangible improvements to local communities.”

He assured that the commissions were led by professionals capable of executing measurable, community-focused projects that would complement national development priorities.

Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, said the NEDC had implemented a four-phase master plan focusing on security, sustainability, and infrastructure in insurgency-affected areas.

“We are currently in phase three, concentrating on infrastructure. Fourteen bridges and about eighteen roads have been constructed, opening up communities and facilitating economic and social recovery after insurgency disruptions,” Alkali explained.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the NDDC’s projects were already improving peace and stability in the region.

“Virtually every community in the Niger Delta now has ongoing projects. Comprehensive needs assessments and stakeholder consultations guide our decisions, ensuring development interventions are relevant, sustainable, and community-driven,” Ogbuku said.

He highlighted the success of “Operation Light Up the Niger Delta,” which restored security and economic activity in previously unsafe areas through improved street lighting and infrastructure.

“We no longer plan projects in isolation. Every initiative is designed in partnership with communities and stakeholders, ensuring local participation, accountability, and sustainable outcomes,” Ogbuku added.

The meeting, according to officials, was part of the administration’s broader effort to deepen intergovernmental coordination and deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda through targeted regional interventions.