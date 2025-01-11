President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his 60th birthday on Sunday January 12, 2025.

President Tinubu commended Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering dedication and political consistency, beginning from his membership of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said Aiyedatiwa’s steadfastness throughout the party’s metamorphosis and final transition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) exemplifies his loyalty, dedication, and commitment”.

Aiyedatiwa became deputy governor of Ondo State in 2021 but by a stroke of fate, he became the acting Governor and was ultimately sworn in as Governor in 2023, succeeding his mentor, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Aiyedatiwa’s impressive political trajectory is a testament to the potential and possibilities in Nigerian politics”, Tinubu remarked.

He further recognised the Governor’s unprecedented landslide electoral victory in 2024, which has allowed him to continue raising standards in key areas such as health and education, directly improving the lives of citizens.

Tinubu further commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s invaluable contributions as a Commissioner representing Ondo State at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“His deep understanding of grassroots development has played a crucial role in strengthening the institution to better serve its purpose,” the statement added.

As Governor Aiyedatiwa marks this milestone, President Tinubu prayed for God’s blessings, while wishing him good health, wisdom, and a long life.