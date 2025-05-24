President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Ayo Obe, a veteran human rights activist and lawyer, on her 70th birthday on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Ayo Obe, a renowned pro-democracy activist, was at different times head of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Nigeria Transition Monitoring Group and a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and between 2006-2009, headed the Democratic Institute Abuja Elections Programme.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, commended the legal practitioner for her consistent demonstration of patriotism and humanism as the attributes that have defined her life of service and struggle for a just and better society.

“Your life of commitment, versatility and diligence in service, exemplified by your years of struggle against injustice and human rights abuse, culminating in your joining like-minded citizens to challenge military dictatorship during the nation’s dark days, even at the risk of your safety and liberty, is highly appreciated.

“I remember with pride your contribution to the enthronement of democracy, and today, we are committed to its growth and strengthening,” Tinubu stated.

The President prayed that God Almighty will continue to grant the patriot good health and sound mind to continue serving the nation through her advocacy for a better society and humanity.