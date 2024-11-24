President Bola Tinubu has declared that Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has achieved fundamental milestones in entrepreneurial advancement, playing a crucial role in Nigeria’s drive for job creation and economic growth.

Tinubu who made the declaration during the 36th convocation ceremony of YABATECH, opined that the college’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial skills among its students has greatly enhanced the nation’s capacity for innovation and self-reliance.

The president, who was represented by the minister of State for Education, Dr Suwaiba Ahmed, charged the graduating students to build on the strong foundation and leverage the acquired skills for professional growth and societal impact.

In a statement released by the institution’s director of communication, Adekunle Adams, Tinubu charged the graduands that they are equipped not only to succeed but to lead and inspire, making meaningful contributions across various domains, including science, technology, commerce, environmental design, arts, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

“As you move forward into the next chapter of your lives, remember that learning is a lifelong journey. Continue to seek out new knowledge, embrace the challenges ahead, and strive for excellence in every endeavour. The world is full of opportunities, and you are well-prepared to explore and seize them. Let the education you have received here serve as a beacon, guiding you to make a positive impact,” he said.

Meanwhile, fellowship awards of the college were conferred on the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abass for their immense contribution to national development and to ordinary Nigerians.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by Dr Alawi King, in her acceptance speech, considered the award as a challenge that will continue to inspire her efforts to uplift others for the greater good and development of our nation.

The rector of the college, Dr Ibraheem Abdul pronounced that the convocation is a testament to hard work, resilience and vision, and the graduating students are stepping out into a world that is rapidly changing, it is a world driven by technology, innovation, and an insatiable hunger for progress and development.

“But remember success in the 21st century is not just about knowledge, it’s about adaptability, collaboration, and vision. Technology will evolve, industries will transform, and the problem of today will give way to the challenges of tomorrow. My charge to you is this: Be curious: Never stop learning, stay ahead of the curve by embracing new knowledge and perspectives. Be bold: Innovation demands courage. Do not fear failure, let it be the stepping stone to your greater achievements,” he said.