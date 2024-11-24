Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has invited his counterpart in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and former President Olusegun Obasanjo to inaugurate some completed projects in the state.

The secretary to the state government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, disclosed this while unveiling a two-week programme of events to mark Governor Ademola Adeleke administration’s second anniversary.

According to Igbalaye, eminent personalities will be in the state for the celebration.

According to Igbalaye, the programmes lined-up include Juma’at prayers, a church service, health walk, novelty match, state awards presentation and commissioning/ inspection of various projects.

Igbalaye who doubles as the chairman of the anniversary, disclosed that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo will commission the Old garage-Okefia dual carriage way, while Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde will commission the Osogbo Ring Road.

He added that the minister of Works, David Umahi will perform the turning of sod of projects and also support the minister of Aviation in the inspection of on-going flyovers and the proposed Osun State Airport.

“The events will also include presentation of bond certificates to retirees while novelty matches will come up between the legislative and executive arms of the Osun State government.

“Commissioning of Egbedi Road and a health centre by Mr Governor, Commissioning of Cooperative College Ode Omu, flag off of statewide Imole Agro Entrepreneur Project, Inspection of Okefia Road by minister of Works and minister of Aviation,” Igbalayea stated.