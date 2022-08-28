A political group, Think Tinubu Movement (TTM) championing the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to do everything within its reach to ensure his success in the 2023 presidential election, saying he has what it takes reposition the country.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, TTM’s director-general, Chief Segun Afolorunikan said the group is rallying support for Tinubu because it believes in his ability to turn the country around and make it better.

According to him, “The Think Tinubu Movement is a non -governmental organisation set up to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election.”

He said the organisation is spread across the 774 local government areas of the country with coordinators in the six geo-political zones,36 states and Abuja.

The TTM DG said, “We will work tirelessly with the Tinubu Campaign Organisation in all regions of the country and we shall continue to do so until the day of the election.”

The group which said it has chapters in 25 states of the federation said it is poised to intensify sensitisation and mobilisation of indigent voters who truly apply for progressive movement, which includes millions of youths, the elderly and the spectrum of Nigerian masses.

TTM said its operational structure is well gifted with local politicians who are made up of women and men, youths and the elderly scattered across villages, cities and towns across Nigeria with a network of reach, affiliation and engagement.