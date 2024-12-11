President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is in Nigeria on a three-day state visit.

President Steinmeier arrived at the forecourt of the State House, Abuja, at 11:06am and was recieved by President Tinubu and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

On arrival, the German Leader was welcomed with the German Anthem, Deutschland über alles, afterwards the guards of honour mounted by Brigade of Guards rendered the Nigerian National Anthem and led the visiting leader into inspection of the guard of honour.

Steinmeier was also welcomed with the traditional 21 gun salutes by the Brigade of Guards.

A statement by the German Embassy on Monday disclosed that while in Nigeria, President Steinmeier will meet with President Tinubu as well as with the President of the Commission of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr. Alieu Omar Touray.

The German President will then proceed to Lagos, where he will engage with business representatives, visit a start-up hub and meet with members of Nigeria’s culture sector and civil society.