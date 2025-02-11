In a landmark move to promote regional development and address disparities across Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the governing boards of the newly established South East and Northwest Development Commissions.

The inauguration in Abuja, marks a critical step toward fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in the two regions.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, described the commissions as transformative vehicles for harnessing the unique cultural, economic, and human resources of the regions.

He commended President Tinubu for his vision in creating the commissions, as well as the National Assembly for its swift passage of the enabling bills.

“These commissions will help address regional disparities, promote economic growth, and improve the quality of life for citizens,” Momoh said.

The Minister also stressed the need for collaboration with state governments, private sector players, and development partners.

He assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Regional Development would closely monitor the commissions’ activities for effective governance.

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, underscored the commissions’ importance in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These commissions will spearhead critical infrastructure projects to catalyze economic growth and uplift the quality of life of our people,” Ahmadu said.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the President for the appointments, urging the commissions to adopt innovative approaches.

“Tarring roads is no longer fashionable. What is fashionable is building railway stations, power plants, and cottage industries that provide jobs,” Kalu said.

Similarly, Chairman of the Senate Committee on North West Development Commission, Senator Babagida Husseini assured the commissions of the Senate’s oversight role, while commending President Tinubu’s strategic selection of competent board members.

“We will chase the money, prepare your budget, and ensure Nigerians get value for every naira spent,” Husseini stated.

Chairman of the SEDC Governing Board, Dr. Emeka Wogu expressed gratitude for the establishment of the commission, promising high-impact projects that would uplift communities in the region.

“Our goal is to contribute to the overall development of the region through impactful, high-value projects that create jobs,” Wogu pledged.

Chairman of the NWDC Governing Board, Lawal Samaila Abdullahi emphasised regional collaboration, stating that the commission would seek partnerships for coordinated development strategies.

Managing Director of SEDC, Mark Okoye, highlighted the historic significance of the commission’s establishment.

“We can only pay back this trust through delivery, hard work, and impactful projects,” Okoye assured.

For his part, the Managing Director of NWDC, Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, pledged to harness the North-West’s resources to promote growth and improve living conditions.

“Our mandate is clear: promote economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Ma’aji said.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to transparency, innovation, and impactful governance.

Stakeholders also called for collaboration with development partners to advance the commissions’ mandates and foster sustainable growth.