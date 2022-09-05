All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has derided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its crisis ahead of the polls, saying the APC is smarter than the leading opposition party.

Tinubu, who stated this during the inauguration of the campaign logo and vehicles of the “APC Northern Door to Door for Tinubu Shettima 2023” by the Northern APC Speakers Forum, in Abuja over the weekend, said APC, as party of thinkers and doers, does not have to engage the opposition still struggling with its leadership.

“We are not just the one to haul abuses and insults at our rival’s party, why, we don’t we need it. We are smarter. We are brilliant, we are courageous, we are not like them.

“They spent 16 years and forgot that there is a railway infrastructure that can do haulage, human carriage, animal husbandry and carriage, food carriage from length and breadth from east and west of Nigeria,” TInubu said.

He advised the PDP to wait for the election day in 2023 to see the defeat awaiting it.

Tinubu added that his team has the foresight to identify and solve Nigeria’s problems headlong.

He said, “We are the party of progressive ideas. We want good education for our children, good development for Nigeria, prosperity for this country. agriculture and agro allied projects to be embarked upon.

“We have the confidence that we have what it takes. We have the courage. We have the determination. We have the perseverance.

“We have the foresight to identify the problems of Nigeria and take it head long and make a solution out of it for the prosperity of your children and tomorrow.”

“The job of your grandchildren and the progress of tomorrow. I started right now.”

Tinubu who commended Northern APC speakers for their donations and contribution said “You make life easier for us no ‘sisi’ is demanded from us. Vehicles provided, logo unveiled, confidence boosting measures established, forward looking and hope rekindled are good for the prosperity of our country.”

The vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, expressed confidence that TInubu’s leadership will produce a new Nigeria, saying the quality of a nation depends on the quality of its leaders.

“We are on the threshold of making history. The global economy is tinkering towards recession. The world has moved from the agricultural age to the industrial age.

“We have moved from the industrial age to the knowledge driven cost industrial age.

“People are now talking of big data, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, open biotechnology.

“Who among the presidential candidates we have here in this country has the skill sets, the intellect and the capacity to move this nation greater than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?”

He said that the conversation of the party would not be of insult and mundane issues but conversations of comparison of ideas and track records.

Shettima believed that the 2023 presidential election would be a payback time for Tinubu who had sacrificed so much for democracy in Nigeria but was humiliated politically.

He said that Tinubu had also contributed to the economic and human development across the country through the demonstration of his capacity at different levels.

Chairman, Northern APC Speakers Forum and Speake of Kaduna State, Yusuf Zailani, said that the members of the forum were ready to work for Tinubu’s overwhelming victory, saying “I can guarantee 70 per cent victory.”

“So far, we have about 205 elected members of the State House of Assembly across the northern Nigeria. We are good to go.”

He said that the forum was ready to use its resources to work for Tinubu’s victory in 2023.

“We’re not going to collect a penny from the presidential campaign council. We are not going to collect money from any governor. We are going to join hands together and sponsor ourselves to do this project,” Zailani said.

The Secretary of the forum and Speaker of Kogi State, Prince Matthew Kolawole, said the APC was lucky to have a joint ticket of Tinubu and Shettima as it’s presidential candidates for 2023.

Be said that the two had demonstrated leadership capacity while governors of their various states.

“Your excellency, your transformation of Lagos state from a struggling state to the third largest economy in Africa is indeed an applause.

“Our nation needs detribalised president with deep understanding of Nigerian politics, economy and who is also known for a common religious tolerance and capacity to achieve positive results against doubting odds,” Matthew said.

He described the APC Northern Speakers Door to Door Campaign for Tinubu shettima as an initiative that would ensure massive grassroots mobilization for overwhelming victory for APC in the 2023 general election.

He pledged that the forum was fully committed to its success.

Kolawole said that the forum already had plan to organise town hall meetings with APC stakeholders, former and present legislators to fully commence work.