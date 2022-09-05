Operatives of Nigeria customs, Kebbi command said, it had generated the sum of N38,198,068.9, as revenue for the month of August, 2022 and seized assorted items with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N61,559,568.09.

Kebbi state comptroller of Customs, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this to newsmen said, the state command in the month of August, generated N30m through taxes on legal goods passing through the border.

He further revealed that, seizures made from the Command’s enforcement activities for the period under review include: 389 wraps of cannabis sativa (Laptop sized); 824 jerry cans (25 litres each), amounting to 20,600 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS); 75 bags of foreign fertilizer (23 bags of 50kg and 52 bags of 25kg, respectively) and 22 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each).

Others are 128 bales of secondhand clothing; 22 jerry cans of vegetable oil (25 liters each), one used Toyota Corolla vehicle; 54 bags of sugar (50kg each) and eight out boat engine (local canoes).

While bemoaned the emerging challenges faced by the Command in its anti-smuggling operations, the CAC reiterate the Commands resolute and determination to bring criminal trans-border trade actors to their kneels.

Attah noted that, “while other seizures have economic consequences, cannabis sativa has a grave security and health implications that is better imagined than experienced.

“We continue to call on the business community to take advantage of the reopened Kamba border to do their trans-border businesses. Passing or attempt to pass goods through any other border in Kebbi State apart from Kamba, is still illegal as the Federal Government policy on border closure remains in force.”

He however decried the handwork of informants and warned them to desist as their jobs attracts at least two years jail term according to Customs law (CEMA), Cap C45 LFN 2004.

While handing over the seized cannabis, Comptroller Attah, commend traditional rulers for their unalloyed supports to customs operations in the state.

Responding on behalf of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, the state Commander, Usman Sule, thanked the Customs Comptroller for synergy and harmonious working relationships.

“Without the Customs, the seizure and arrest wouldn’t have been possible. I urge you to please maintain the relationship, our men cannot be at the borders always, we thank you,” Commander Usman Sule stated.