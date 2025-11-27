The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are already yielding tangible dividends of democracy and laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s long-term development.

Idris stated this on Thursday in Abuja during an interactive session with support groups of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also commended the groups for their loyalty and continued defence of the government’s agenda.

“We have fulfilled many of our campaign promises. Students’ loans have been achieved, and we have put an end to fuel subsidy corruption. Our states are receiving more money, local government autonomy has come to stay, and every region now has its development commission,” he said.

The Minister further disclosed that Nigeria’s economy was witnessing signs of recovery, with growing foreign reserves, declining inflation, and massive infrastructure development across sectors in all six geopolitical zones.

Speaking on President Tinubu’s latest directives on national security, Idris said the President has approved the recruitment of additional personnel into the Army and Police, alongside fresh support for state-established security outfits.

He described the measures as decisive steps that would “mark a turning point in Nigeria’s war against insecurity.”

“We are faced with the urgent need to defeat terrorism and banditry, restore and keep the nation safe for everyone, irrespective of their tribe, tongue or religious faith,” Idris said, assuring the public that the federal government remains resolute in securing the country.

Idris also emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to youth inclusion, noting that the administration has appointed an unprecedented number of young people to head ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The President will continue to advance the interests of the youth,” he stressed.

The Minister urged the support groups to intensify efforts in promoting government programmes, amplifying their impact, and remaining united in upholding the founding principles of the party.

Leaders of the delegation, Mrs. Adenike Abubakar and Dr. Abiola Moshood, pledged unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, reaffirming the groups’ commitment to mobilising public confidence in the administration.

“We remain steadfast in our support for President Tinubu and the transformative agenda of this government,” they said.