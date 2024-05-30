Ad

All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Nigerians on the auspicious occasion of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s one-year anniversary.

The ruling party applauded the President for keeping faith with the Renewed Hope Agenda, striving with unmatched zeal and vigor to deliver on his cardinal electoral promise to oversee the full restoration and revitalisation of all aspects of our country’s social, political, economic life.

APC, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said that undaunted by the prevalent deep-seated and existential challenges confronting the nation before his inauguration, the President stepped up with courage and bold determination to remake the fundamentals by tackling those challenges at their deepest roots.

Morka said the progressive Tinubu has also left an incredible first-year footprint on high-grade infrastructure delivery not only in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, but around the country.

“The recently flagged off 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will create jobs and boost tourism and economic development on completion. After decades of abandonment, the Sokoto-Badagry super-highway is now set to become a reality.

“The Abuja Metro rail, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri rail, Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna rail, Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail, and hundreds of roads and bridges across the federation are some of the landmark projects on the plate of this government.

“From huge interventions to boost food security to the drastic revamping of the security architecture and infrastructure to increased funding and reform of the health sector, the administration is steadily reclaiming lost ground and repositioning Nigeria for a future of greatness.

“This President has governed with remarkable candour and forthrightness. He has made it clear that some of the policies implemented by his administration will not be without pain, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable citizens of our country. The President and our Party remain keenly aware and attentive to these difficulties.

“The administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of citizens. We salute Nigerian patriotism and resilience. We thank you for your continued patience with and support of this administration.

“We are confident that better days are very near. President Bola Tinubu remains resolute in his commitment to delivering a progressively stronger, safer and more vibrant Nigeria ahead. “And so with peace and plenty Nigeria shall be blessed,” the statement reads further.