Kano State government plans to address the state’s transportation challenges through a new transport policy.

Ahead of this, it is planning a stakeholders’ meeting to review the draft policy and enrich the final document for wholesome implementation.

This was made known to newsmen in Kano yesterday by the commissioner for transportation, Engr. Muhammad Ibrahim Diggol.

He explained that the state government will organize a 2-day stakeholder dialogue on the development of transport policy in Kano, whose objective is to reposition the sector’s productivity.

“The vision and mission for the development of transportation in the Kano State Development Master Plan is to provide good accessibility to socio-economic activities for all residents of Kano State within acceptable environmental standards that supports a modern multimodal transport system that satisfies the needs of the people of the state and also meets the standard of a world-class city” the Commissioner stated.

He said with Kano’s rapid economic and urban growth and growing population, a new transport policy development becomes inevitable.

Some of the components of the draft transport policy documents include the provision of public transport services and other services, quality and quantity regulation standards, land use and urban planning, traffic management, and rail mass transit.

Others include water transportation, air transportation, light rail transportation, freight transport and rural transport.

Environmental, religious, and cultural issues related to regional economic growth, funding the transport system, and private sector participation will also be included.

It will also address the methods of strengthening and enlightening the institutions in charge of managing the transportation sector, including the Kano Metropolitan Transport Authority (KAMATA), Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), and Kano Roads And Traffic Agency (KAROTA).