A political support group, Consolidation Ambassadors (TCA) has said that the national leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will invigorate and consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies.

The group which said it has its firm foundation within the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT as worthy Ambassadors of the APC, said they recognised and appreciated the progress made by President Buhari-led administration in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development, agriculture, anti-corruption, digital economy transformation and all-inclusive governance.

A statement issued by the convener, Dr Adelanke Oyintoke Peter, said: “In order to achieve our collective resolve to sustain, renew, unify, reinvigorate and to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari legacies bequeathed to Nigeria and Nigerians, we call on all rank and file of All Progressive Party members and indeed, all Nigerians to support Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the coming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“We resolved to identify and unify all political structures and supporters of the aspirants that contested or are contesting for elective posts under the umbrella of our great party, particularly the 23 Presidential Aspirants by providing the necessary support to the flag bearers after the primaries.

“Although, the TCA is not biased towards any presidential aspirant contesting to be the presidential flag bearer of our great party, however, we owe our party and party members the need to guide its direction towards fielding that candidate that will be able to outwit and defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s flag bearer at the 2023 presidential elections.”

TCA said after due consultations and considerations, “that we suggest that the party should field a candidate that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder, eye-ball-to-eye-ball, kobo-for-kobo, tactics-for-tactics, strategy-for-strategy, popularity-for-popularity and national-acceptance-for-national-acceptance; with the international recognition and respect.

“A candidate with national acceptability, who after winning can consolidate the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Partisan politics is not all about Pierre de Coubertin sports philosophy of participation or mere contest, but it is all about winning. Hence, the Consolidation Ambassadors National Organizing Secretary Dr. M. S. Awwal with the support of other national executive members, unreservedly with all our strength and might declare our unflinching support for the national leader of our party; Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“Our collective resolve to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emanates from the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s choice of their presidential candidate. It is a political development that needs careful analysis, consideration and realignment.

Without any iota of doubt, Tinubu is APCS most influential politician. His mentoring of top politicians is legendary and his national acceptance is no doubt a nonnegotiable fact that can usher our party to success come 2023 election.

“For Nigeria to consolidate on the achievements of President Buhari, we need a bold, frank, independent, transparent, intelligent, smart-thinker, creative mind and above all, a man of Tinubu’s experience, sterling leadership qualities, a detribalised man, a man who treats everybody on equal, just and fairness, irrespective of religion, gender or age. A man with the immeasurable leadership qualities known for Nigeria’s Founding Fathers Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Tafawa Balewa. A man who can usher the country into a modern Nigeria that man is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the group added.