President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, who has passed away at the age of 61.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police was the pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between 2012 to 2015.

The President also commiserated with the associates of the former anti-graft czar, the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.