The First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has said purpose, passion, determination and resilience are necessary for achieving success in life.

She stated this at an event tagged, “Honouring the Youth of Our Nation” with the theme: ‘Becoming Pathway to Success’ in commemoration of the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu administration, held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, on Sunday.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Senator Tinubu, who stressed the importance of education to attain great heights, assured that her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), was geared towards complementing the efforts of President Tinubu, in the areas of education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.

“Stay in school, finish school because we are a developing country. When you stay and finish your education, you will have more options.

“We will continue to do our best to provide an enabling environment to foster and support you as active participants in national development and in re-writing Nigeria’s story for good.

“I urge us to keep believing in Nigeria, by the special grace of God, we will witness the rebirth of a new nation that will take its rightful place among the comity of nations,” the First Lady stated.

She described Nigerian Chess Master, Tunde Onakoya, who participated in a panel discussion at the event, as a beacon of light in the realm of social impact, who captured hearts with his unwavering dedication to empowering vulnerable children through the strategic game of chess.

She noted that his crowning glory came as he etched his name in history by breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest marathon chess game, channeling the proceeds towards noble charitable causes.

Senator Tinubu also applauded another of the panelists, 2nd Lt. Princess Oluchukwu Owowoh, whose journey in the military she said is awe-inspiring, a trailblazer who shattered barriers and ascended to become the first Nigerian woman commissioned from the esteemed Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

She said Owowoh’s triumph serves as an inspiration for young girls everywhere, showcasing that merit and dedication transcend gender boundaries, while embodying a rare blend of elegance and intellect.

For Hauwa Shakir, a lawyer, content creator, serial entrepreneur and the CEO of KuluAbuja, the First Lady hailed the budding fashion designer whose creative brilliance and unwavering passion illuminated the narrative.

For Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, the Founding Partner of Future Africa, the First Lady hailed him for being among the tech visionaries and innovators who have revolutionised the African innovation and investment landscape, leaving an indelible imprint on the country and the continent at large.

She hailed the panelists for their relentless pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking contributions, standing as pillars of progress, shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

The First Lady seized the opportunity to remind the youth of the ongoing #ONE NIGERIA/Unity Fabric competition.

She emphasised that the competition was open to all Nigerians within and outside the shores of the country between ages of 15 and 25 years.

“The #ONE NIGERIA/unity fabric, is N25 million as the star prize. We are going to be showcasing that by October 1st by the grace of God.

“We have some very few entries in a country of 200 million people, we have less than 40 entries. Are you going to try? It is better than social media,” she added.

In her welcome address earlier, the Minister of Youth, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, noted that the event was to recognise and celebrate the achievements of youths in their various fields of endeavours.

She said Nigerian youths are not just the leaders of the future but are making impact right now, assuring that the Tinubu administration was committed to supporting the youth all the way.

While commending the First Lady for her commitment to youths, she advised them to continue striving for excellence, smashing boundaries towards a future filled with hope, unity and progress.