President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the Government and people of Kano State over the fire incident that led to the death of some worshippers at a mosque at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, condemned the act of arson, which led to the tragic development, and directed law enforcement agencies to ensure diligent investigation and prosecution of suspects.

President Tinubu commiserated with the bereaved families, all those affected, and prayed for quick recovery for the wounded.

Recall that on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, one Shafi’u Abubakar set fire on a mosque in Larabar Abasawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano State and locked the doors, trapping worshippers in the burning fire.

LEADERSHIP reports that about 17 persons lost their lives to the incident with others suffering various degrees of burns and currently receiving medical care at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano.

Shafiu told Policemen after his arrest that he had attacked the mosque to get even with some of his family members who were praying in the mosque at the time for allegedly cheating out of a family inheritance sharing.