President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sadness the news of the passing of two of Nigeria’s ace comic actors, John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the families of these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses.

The president exhorted the bereaved to take solace in the truth that even though these beloved Nigerians have passed on, they will always live through their works which will remain an inspiration and a fount of good cheer for many.

The president also commiserated with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative community, assuring them of his support, thoughts, and prayers in this time of grief.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and comfort for all those in mourning.

Also, the arts, culture and creative minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Mr Ibu.

The 62-year-old comedian died in a hospital on Saturday after a protracted illness.

The minister, who described the occurrence as “one death, too many” said this was coming just 24 hours after the death of yet another Nollywood comedian, Sisi Quadri.

“I’m deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

“His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry. We will sorely miss him. May his soul rest in peace,” Musawa stated.