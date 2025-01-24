President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of chairpersons for the boards of 42 federal organisations, alongside a secretary to the board of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services.

In addition, the President has named a new managing director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Director-General for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

The appointments, announced through a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, take immediate effect.

Among the notable appointments, Hon. Hillard Eta (Cross River) has been named Chairman of the National Youth Service Corps, while Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi (Lagos) will serve as Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been appointed Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

Other key appointments include Sen. Magnus Abe (Rivers) as Chairman of the National Agency for Great Green Wall, Sen. Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola (Osun) for the National Sugar Development Council, and Raji Kazeem Kolawole (Oyo) as the new Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation.

In his directive to the appointees, President Tinubu emphasised the non-executive nature of their roles, urging the chairpersons to refrain from interfering with the day-to-day management of the organisations.

He reiterated that their primary responsibility is to provide strategic leadership and oversight to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of their respective organisations.

The appointments, according to the Presidency, reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening governance structures and driving national development through capable leadership.

Here are all 42 appointments mentioned in the news story, along with the agencies:

1. Hon. Hillard Eta – Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

2. Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi – Chairman, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)

3. H. E. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Chairman, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

4. Sen. Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola – Chairman, National Sugar Development Council

5. H. E. Sulaiman Argungu – Chairman, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company

6. Sen. Magnus Abe – Chairman, National Agency for Great Green Wall

7. Barr. Festus Fuanter – Chairman, National Teachers Institute

8. Raji Kazeem Kolawole – Director-General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI)

9. Chief Victor Tombari Giadom – Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Educational Planning and Administration

10. Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Chairman, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria

11. Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo – Chairman, Industrial Training Fund

12. Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa – Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology

13. Sen. Abubakar Maikafi – Chairman, Sheda Science and Technology Complex

14. H. E. Nasiru Gawuna – Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria

15. Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi – Chairman, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion

16. Chief D. J. Kekemeke – Chairman, Nigerian Postal Service

17. Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar – Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority

18. Prof. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar – Chairman, National Steel Council

19. Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad – Chairman, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA)

20. Mu’azu Bawa Rijau – Chairman, National Bio-Safety Management Agency

21. Hon. Durosimi Meseko – Chairman, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute

22. Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim – Chairman, Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe

23. Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa – Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation

24. Aare (Hon.) Durotolu Oyebode Bankole – Chairman, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti

25. Mr. Abdullahi Dayo Israel – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta

26. Dr. Mrs. Mary Alile Idele – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba

27. Nze Chidi Duru (OON) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja

28. Hon. Emma Eneukwu – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri

29. Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik (Rtd) – Secretary, Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board

30. Mr. Uguru Mathew Ofoke – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia

31. Barr. Felix Chukwumenoye Morka – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa

32. Alh. Bashir Usman Gumel – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Yola

33. Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu – Chairman, David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State

34. Chief Edward Omo-Erewa – Chairman, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency

35. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar – Chairman, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

36. Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori – Chairman, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State

37. Hon. Lawal M. Liman – Chairman, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria, Kaduna State

38. Dr. Abubakar Isa Maiha – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Katsina

39. Isa Sadiq Achida – Chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC)

40. Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu

41. Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa – Chairman, National Building and Road Research Institute

42. Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno – Chairman, Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.