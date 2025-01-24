The Nigerian Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), is set to host the inaugural World Orisa Congress, a groundbreaking event that aims to promote the understanding and appreciation of Orisa culture and tradition globally.

The World Orisa Congress, scheduled to take place at a yet to be announced date in South West,Nigeria, will bring together scholars, researchers, practitioners, and enthusiasts of Orisa culture from around the world.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday,the Executive Secretary of NICO, Otunba Abiodun Ajiboye, said the congress is designed to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and experiences on Orisa culture and tradition.

“The World Orisa Congress is an affirmation of the coalescence of cultural identity with Africans in Brazil,Cuba and a few other places.It is the ultimate spiritual connection to all of us as a people with a common goal.

“The congress will provide a platform for sharing knowledge, experience and best practices in promoting and preserving Orisa heritage.

“So far,Orisa enthusiasts in the United States and other Caribbean countries are ready materials and human resource for this project.”Ajiboye said.

According to the NICO, helmsman, through extensive collaborations with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Diaspora Commission,the Institute will energise global participation which shall be a focal point of interaction via ceremonial obeisance, social practices, festivals, traditional craftsmanship and knowledge concerning nature and the universe.

He added that the congress will create over 200,000 jobs,while new skills in arts,crafts and industry measuring up to Brazilian Industrial standards will be taught and learnt.