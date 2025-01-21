President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Otunba Kazeem Kolawole Raji as the Director General/CEO of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

Raji KK, as he is fondly called in the political circle in Oyo Dtate, is a telecommunications expert and a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited where he played a key role in advancing Nigeria’s satellite communications capabilities.

The Oyo-born telecommunication engineer was a one-time student leader at the University of Ibadan, where he served as the Chairman of the institution’s most politically vibrant hall of residence, Zik Hall.

His commitment to students advocacy further led him into serving as the National Mobilisation Officer, Zone D of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), where he represented all tertiary institutions in the South-West.

As a youth activist, Raji was the Oyo State Coordinator of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), the movement that played a crucial role in the struggle for Nigeria’s democratic rebirth during the military era.

His lifelong dedication to public service, governance, and technological advancement aligns seamlessly with the NBTI’s mandate, positioning him as a transformative leader in the sector.

His appointment signals President Tinubu’s continued commitment to harnessing Nigeria’s best minds to drive technological innovation and national development.