Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and community enhancement, highlighting the recent fulfillment of vital promises made to the residents of Kwali Area Council.

Wike gave the assurance while speaking at the official inauguration of the newly constructed 11km Yangogi-Sukuku-Ebo Road on Tuesday in Kwali Area Council, where commended the local community’s support for the administration.

The minister recalled a stakeholders’ meeting held last year in Kwali, where residents outlined their pressing needs, including the road that was inaugurated.

“I had hoped to relax here and celebrate with our people today. Unfortunately, I have other obligations. However, I want to acknowledge Mr. Chairman and Mr. ALGON Chairman. Your leadership and support for this administration have made your community proud, and I assure you, that bridge will be built.

“I thank God Almighty for enabling us to deliver on that promise. Today, a promise made is a promise kept. You are the first community where we are both constructing a road and installing streetlights,” he said.

The minister further said that the Tinubu administration is focused on community development, urging residents to be patient as more initiatives are launched.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is committed to uplifting our people. We ask for your patience. If you remain patient, we will all reap the benefits from this administration,” he assured.

Wike also praised the contractor, Gilmore Construction Company for completing the road on time and for renovating a local school as part of its corporate social responsibility’s efforts.

“I encourage other companies to follow Gilmore’s example by contributing to community development,” Wike added.

The Minister highlighted ongoing projects in Kwali, including the construction of police stations, reaffirming the administration’s strategy of fostering partnerships for sustainable growth. “An agreement is an agreement. You do for me, and I do for you,” Wike emphasised.

Residents of Kwali conveyed their gratitude to Tinubu and the FCT leadership for addressing their needs, reaffirming their support for the government’s vision of inclusive growth.

Earlier, the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, commended the administration’s commitment to rural development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that the swift completion of the project, less than a year after its groundbreaking in February 2024, reflects the dedication of FCT Minister who is affectionately known as “Mr. Project.”

Mahmoud explained the transformative effects of the road on rural communities, and how it will enhance access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities, while also reducing insecurity and fostering economic growth.

“Investing in rural infrastructure is not just about economic development; it’s a vital step toward building inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities,” she said.