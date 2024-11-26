In a move to enhance oversight mechanisms, President Bola Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

This was contained in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by President Tinubu.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday night, the nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.

The Bureau operates with a 10-member Board.

On October 23, 2024, President Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello.

The current board includes: Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E J Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

Other members are Mr. Bulus I Zephaniah, and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale.