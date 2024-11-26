The Oritsegbegbemi Maurice Ojo-Ede (OMO) has commissioned three borehole projects in Koko Community in Delta State, to marks its 5th anniversary.

The initiative underscores the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development and improving access to clean water for underserved communities.

Established on October 25, 2019, the OMO Foundation has been a beacon of hope, championing projects that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The foundation’s efforts span education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, consistently empowering communities and fostering growth.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Foundation’s founder, Dr. Oritsegbegbemi Ojo-Ede, highlighted the organisation’s journey and its enduring mission.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to uplift communities by addressing pressing needs and creating opportunities for growth. Today’s commissioning of boreholes represents our continued commitment to making impactful, sustainable change,” he stated.

The chairman of Warri North Local Government Area, Hon. Festus Ashima, praised the Foundation for addressing critical local challenges.

“Access to clean water is a fundamental need, and this project is a lifeline for the people of Koko Community. The OMO Foundation exemplifies how meaningful partnerships can deliver lasting benefits,” he remarked.

In the same vein, Delta State PDP chairman, Hon. Solomon Areyinka, celebrated the Foundation’s focus on the SDGs and its dedication to improving lives.

“From education to healthcare and environmental stewardship, the OMO Foundation has consistently demonstrated that impactful change is possible when compassion drives action,” he said.

The newly commissioned boreholes represent a major leap in addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity, directly benefiting thousands of residents in Koko and beyond.

As the OMO Foundation celebrates its 5th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to scaling up interventions in education, healthcare, and community development.

“While we are proud of how far we have come, there is still more to achieve. With the support of our partners and the communities we serve, we are poised for even greater success in the years ahead,” Dr. Ojo-Ede stated.