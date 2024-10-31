The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has stated that President Bola Tinubu has no intention of discriminating against any region as being wrongly claimed in certain quarters, describing the power outage in the Northern part of the country as an unfortunate incident.

Adelabu stated this while delivering his address when he paid a courtesy call on the Kano State Governor on Thursday, where he sought the partnership of the state government to enhance power supply through investment in the sector.

“The situation is worrisome and unfortunate. The President does not intend to discriminate against any region. We all voted him as Nigerians, and he has all of us at heart.

“What happened about the power outage in the past days was not deliberate but unfortunate; it is not a situation we want to repeat itself. If at all it will happen again, we need to have a permanent solution to it,” he stated.

The Minister further disclosed that the delegation was on a working visit to Kano to physically inspect the power installations and other infrastructure in the region, and to interact with the state government on the way forward.

He also called on the state government to collaborate with the Ministry of Power in investing in power generation and distribution.

Adelabu reminded that the power sector has been decentralised with ten states enjoying leverage to generate power, noting that Kano state has not embraced the innovation.

He called on the state to take advantage of the opportunity for the purpose of steady and improved power supply to the state.

“There is need to partner with us in generation and distribution. The federal government is ready to collaborate as there are a lot of projects left uncompleted that can lead to a lot of losses,” he stated.

Representing the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, the Chief of Staff, Bala Sagagi assured the minister that the Kano State government will look into ways to invest in the sector and also to make budgetary provisions towards subsidising electricity consumption.