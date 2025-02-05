President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on a private visit from where he is expected head for Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital for the African Union summit.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga who disclosed this on Wednesday said when in Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.

“The president will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit,” the presidential spokesman said on Wednesday via a statement.

Onanuga added that the Nigerian leader will also meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, while in France.