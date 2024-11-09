President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.

The Summit will commence on Monday, November 11, 2024.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

During the summit, Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

The president, the statement said, will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, among other key officials.

Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

Onanuga said President Tinubu is expected back in Abuja after the conclusion of the summit which the statement did not specify.