President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha as the director general, National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) for a second tenure of five (5) years.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary to the Director General, Toyin Omozuwa, Prof. Mustapha’s reappointment was conveyed through a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The statement added that the reappointment is effective from October 31, 2024, and was in line with Section 10 (1) and (3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022.

Industry experts consider his reappointment as an expression of President Tinubu’s confidence in his ability to drive innovation towards attaining food security, enhanced pharmaceutical production, and position Nigeria at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The statement further described the reappointment as an opportunity for the DG to build on his valuable record of achievements in the last 4 years.

Mustapha is a Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry who hails from Dambatta local government area of Kano State.

The statement added that his extensive wealth of experience in academia and industry is expected to energise the ethical practice of biotechnology for national development.