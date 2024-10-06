President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, on his 68th birthday.

Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, celebratesd his long-time ally for his support throughout his political journey as senator, governor of Lagos State, presidential candidate.

The president said he cherished working closely and collaboratively with Alake for more than three decades.

He thanked Alake for his candid counseling and unwavering support which he said had provided invaluable guidance during challenging times in public office.

He added that Alake’s staying power in the various roles he handled in his lifetime were rooted in his honesty, passion, tact, determination and exceptional public relations.