Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has commended the recent announcement by President Bola Tinubu for a national youth conference.

He made this known during the opening session of the 25th Mothers’ Union/Women’s Guild Annual Conference in Abuja.

The archbishop emphasised the need to address youth-related issues, stating that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of its young population, which constitutes over 60 percent of the country’s demographic.

Ndukuba while speaking to journalists asserted that engaging the youth is not merely a choice but a necessity to avert potential unrest.

“Without addressing the issue of the youth-empowerment, education, their future, and involvement in leadership—we will be sitting on a time bomb,” he said, cautioning against neglecting this vital segment of society.

He elaborated on the historical significance of youth involvement in Nigeria’s independence struggle.