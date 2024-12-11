President Bola Tinubu has emphasised his administration’s commitment to deepening business ties with Germany while assuring international partners of Nigeria’s open-market policies and ongoing economic reforms.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with Germany to foster mutual economic growth and opportunities.

The President underlined the significance of creating a business-friendly environment to attract foreign investments, reiterating that his reforms are aimed at improving Nigeria’s global business rankings.

“It was a very good bilateral discussion,” Tinubu said during a joint press conference. “I could see from the previous meeting, earlier meeting today that our businessmen and policymakers are very anxious to do business with Germany.

“Mine is to continue to give you assurances that our business doors are open and reforms are working very well. These business rankings, that’s what we have discussed.

“We plan to strengthen the relationship and build a partnership that is fulfilling and rewarding to the two countries, people-to-people relationship, and government-to-government facilitation of opportunities and prosperity,” he added.

President Steinmeier commended Tinubu’s leadership and Nigeria’s resilience in the face of economic challenges, pledging Germany’s support to further strengthen the nation’s economy.

Drawing from Germany’s own experience during a past economic crisis, Steinmeier underscored the importance of courage and perseverance in achieving transformation.

“It is not easy; it was the experience in Germany many years ago when Germany was in a deep economic crisis.

“You need a lot of courage and perseverance that would be to the benefit of your country,” Steinmeier said.

“I myself and everybody in German politics are following your courageous steps, and we will support you. Germany will support you on the ongoing reforms in Nigeria,” he assured.