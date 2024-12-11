The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has announced that another date will be fixed for the installation of the ‘Wamban Kano’ as the District Head of Bichi in Kano Emirate.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bichi is one of the Emirates dissolved by the Kano State government a few months ago and returned the domain to the new Kano Emirate under Emir Sanusi II

The Emir made the announcement while receiving a delegation of traditional and religious leaders at his palace in Kano on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that last week Friday, the Emir of Kano’s palace was barricaded by security operatives, preventing Emir Sanusi II from travelling and performing a royal duty of installing Munir Sunusi as the District Head of Bichi.

The delegation, which was led by the chairman of Bichi local government area council, Hamza Sule, was at the palace to reiterate the allegiance of the people of Bichi to the Emirate.

Responding, Emir Sanusi II said: “More so, with the way the people of Bichi reverence the Khalif and Wambai Abubakar, there is no way a son of the Khalifa will be taken to them as the Wambai and they will turn their back on him.

“This thing that happened is only a distraction. We still don’t know why it happened and those involved have not say the reason why they did it. However, this will not stop anything.

“I assure you that another day will be fixed and your District Head will surely be brought to you and everything will take place peacefully.”

“Go and inform the public to continue to remain peaceful and prayerful. Whatever the situation, peace and prayer will surely take us to the end of the tunnel,” the Emir added.

Addressing journalists after the solidarity visit, the chairman of Bichi local government area, Sule, said that the visit was to dismiss the rumour about Bichi people turning their back on the Emirate and rejecting the choice of the new District Head.

“We are here to show our solidarity and allegiance to His Royal Highness the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II. There was a rumour doing the round that there is something wrong about Bichi which we are not aware of, that is why we are here to tell him.

“We are with him hundred per cent and we are waiting for the Wambai he appointed for us to come. There is no any violence or opposition to this whatsoever.

“We were at Bichi waiting for the Emir to bring the Wambai when we heard the rumour that something was wrong in Bichi, which we are not aware of.

“As far as we are concerned here in Bichi, we are not aware of anything, we are only celebrating and waiting for His Highness to come.

“We in Bichi are hundred per cent satisfied with the appointment of Munir Sunusi as the District Head of Bichi,” the local government chairman stated.