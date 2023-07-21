Tinubu Seeks Reform Of Military Doctrine To Confront Unconventional Forces

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, in Kaduna State said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

The President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregards established rules of warfare.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the President pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

The Nigerian leader, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, acknowledged the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, Tinubu reinforced his message that the collaboration should serve as a commendable example to be emulated and improved on wherever necessary.

”We must also be brave enough to reform military doctrine and practice. We do not face a conventional army on the traditional field of battle. No, we contend against mobile, elusive irregular forces that disdain the normal rules of warfare.