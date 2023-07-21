2023 Hajj: NAHCON To Complete Return Airlift By August 3

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed August 3, as the target date for the completion of airlift of Nigerian pilgrims who performed the just concluded 2023 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia back home.

The assurance is coming as the commission has transported over 45,000 of the 75,000 pilgrims who travelled to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj through the apex Hajj body and state pilgrims boards back to Nigeria in 114 shuttles.

The commission in a statement by it’s deputy director of information and publication, Alhaji Mousa Ubandanwaki, said the second phase airleft operation which began on the 4th of July, 2023 with the airlift of 387 Sokoto pilgrims by Flynas after the completion of the symbolic stoning of evil by the pilgrims will be completed by the Airlines – Max Air, Flynas, Aero Contractors and Azman- the officially designated carriers for the 2023 Hajj airlifts.

According to the statement, the operation which was initially bedeviled by non-provision of slots to many of the Airlines except the Flynas which enjoyed considerable “home advantage” from the General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA), later picked up with the intervention of NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan and the highest authority in Nigeria to resolve the logjam, saying since then, the airlift has been progressing smoothly and steadily.

NAHCON boss, commended the Saudi Arabian authorities and the airlines for their tenacity and commitment to ensuring that the operation was conducted smoothly and successfully. He urged everyone to sustain the tempo so that the operation can be concluded in record time.

“With the pace at which we are going, hopefully, we would accomplish the airlift on our target date. I therefore urge the pilgrims, officials and the Airlines to sustain the tempo and to continue comply with the rules and regulations guiding the operations, so that we can successfully achieve the objectives and obtain Hajj Mabrur,” Hassan said.