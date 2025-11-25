President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate, marking a pivotal step toward overhauling Nigeria’s legal framework and strengthening professional standards in the justice system.

The executive bill was read on the Senate floor on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who noted that the proposed legislation was intended to replace the Legal Practitioners Act of 2004, which many experts considered outdated.

According to Akpabio, the new bill prioritises the protection of public interest, the promotion of the rule of law, and the restoration of public confidence in legal services.

He added that the bill underscores core principles such as integrity, confidentiality, and ethical conduct, positioning them as essential pillars of modern legal practice in Nigeria.

He further explained that a central component of the bill was the establishment of a Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee, which will have the authority to investigate misconduct and sanction erring lawyers, including through suspension or removal from the roll of legal practitioners.

The legislation also proposed several transformative measures, including: “A mandatory two-year pupillage for new lawyers, compulsory continuing professional education, standardized licensing procedures, official stamps and seals for authenticating legal documents.”

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further scrutiny, with the committee expected to present its report within four weeks.

If passed, the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 would mark one of the most significant updates to Nigeria’s legal profession in decades, ensuring that legal practice aligns with contemporary realities and strengthening the delivery of justice across the country.