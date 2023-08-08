President Bola Tinubu and the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, The Senate, have hailed the Super Falcons for their superb performance at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup despite exiting the competition following a 4-2 defeat on penalty to England in the round of 16 on Monday.

Tinubu expressed his admiration for the team, acknowledging their hard-fought match against England, which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat during the Round of 16.

Tinubu, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday morning after the game, said regardless of the outcome of the match, the Super Falcons made Nigeria proud on the global stage.

The President tweeted: “I must commend the effort by our Super Falcons #NGSuper_Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome. You made Nigeria proud on the global stage!”

The Senate on their part, after a point of order by the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, during the plenary session on Monday, commended the team for their performance.

Raising a point of order on personal explanation, Senator Barau requested the parliament to commend the Super Falcons for their efforts during the match against the English team.

He said the commendation would further encourage the players and other youths in the country to do things that would be beneficial to them and the country.

“The commendation will encourage the players to do more in future competitions. Aside from the Super Falcons, it would encourage other youths in the country to engage in things that would be beneficial to them and the country,” he said.

Responding, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended the team.

‘’Our young girls who went to battle in the World Cup have made the country proud. We must commend them for displaying their talent. We believe strongly that in the future they will do better by God’s grace,” he said.

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also praised the nine time African champions for their superb performance against the England team

Senator Tinubu said she is very proud of the girls, who she said played their hearts out in the Round of 16 encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The First Lady who watched the match with the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and the wife of Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, described the match as a tension-soaked encounter, saying the Nigerian girls were no pushovers.

She said the only thing the England side had going for them was simply luck, emphasizing that she is indeed very proud of the performance of the Super Falcons.

The First Lady said she would be waiting to receive them as true heroes on their return home.